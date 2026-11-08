Nigeria's Flamingos became the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after beating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat

FIFA does not award prize money at the youth tournament, classifying it as a developmental competition focused on player growth

Despite FIFA's stance, a Nigerian sports sponsor stepped in with a financial reward for the victorious squad

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigeria's Flamingos have created history by becoming the first African nation to claim the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title, defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, Morocco. However, the groundbreaking achievement will not be accompanied by any official prize money from FIFA.

Nigeria's Flamingos will not receive any prize money from FIFA despite their historic success at the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why Flamingos will not receive prize money

FIFA classifies its youth tournaments as developmental competitions, with the focus placed on player growth and international exposure rather than financial incentives.

As a result, no cash prizes are awarded to any nation regardless of whether they win, finish as runners-up, or reach any other stage of the competition, as noted by GOAL.

Individual players can still receive recognition through accolades such as the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, though neither award carries a financial stipend from the governing body.

The policy stands in notable contrast to senior FIFA competitions. At the FIFA Women's World Cup, participating nations receive prize money based on their performance across the tournament, with higher finishes earning greater rewards.

The Flamingos' achievement, as significant as it is, falls outside that financial structure.

Nigeria receive $50,000 cash gift

Despite FIFA's position, the Flamingos did not leave empty-handed.

The squad received a $50,000 cash gift, presented by Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, identified as a sponsor of Nigeria's National Sports Commission, during a reception held in the team's honour on Saturday night, according to Legit.ng.

The victory carries enormous symbolic weight for Nigerian and African football. The U-17 Women's World Cup was first held in 2008, and no African side had reached the summit of the competition in the nearly two decades since its introduction.

Nigeria's triumph ends that wait and signals a shift in the continental standing of women's football.

The achievement also adds to Nigeria's broader reputation as a force in the women's game.

The senior Super Falcons have claimed a record 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles, and the Flamingos' success at youth level reinforces the country's pipeline of talent for the future.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh