Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to make history

The Flamingos scored 14 goals across the tournament despite losing their opening group stage match against Poland

No African country had won the competition since its introduction in 2008, making Nigeria's triumph a continental first

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Nigeria's Flamingos have become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan in a historic final to end the continent's long wait for global glory at that level on November 7.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku secured the victory for the West Africans, with Fuki Ito's effort for Japan proving only a consolation.

The result represents the most significant achievement in the history of the tournament for African football since the competition was established in 2008.

Nigeria's Flamingos make history as the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's road to U-17 Women's World Cup glory

The Flamingos' path to the title was not without adversity.

They suffered a defeat to Poland in their opening group stage fixture but responded by winning every remaining match on their way to the final, demonstrating the resilience and quality that ultimately earned them the trophy.

Across the entire tournament, the Nigerian side scored 14 goals, underlining their attacking potency and the depth of talent within the squad, per Flashscore.

The victory brings to a close an 18-year wait for an African champion at this competition.

Nigeria had come close before, finishing third in 2022 after beating Germany in the bronze-medal match, and they had also reached the quarter-finals in 2010, 2012 and 2014, establishing themselves as Africa's most consistent presence at the tournament.

This latest generation, however, has surpassed all previous Flamingos squads by going all the way.

The achievement adds to Nigeria's considerable standing in women's football. The senior Super Falcons have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations a record 10 times, and the Flamingos' triumph reinforces the country's ability to develop elite players at every level of the game.

For African football more broadly, the breakthrough could serve as a catalyst for greater investment in women's youth football across the continent, with Nigeria's success offering a blueprint for what is possible.

Ghana beat Argentina at 2026 FIFA U-17 WWC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Black Maidens booked a place in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarter-finals after beating Argentina on penalties on Wednesday, October 28.

The young side showed great determination, recovering from a late equaliser and finishing regulation time with 10 players to secure a memorable victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh