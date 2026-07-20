Spain received the biggest financial reward in World Cup history after defeating Argentina to lift their second global title

Ghana secured a significant FIFA payout despite exiting in the Round of 32, with every participating nation receiving prize money

FIFA distributed a record prize fund across all 48 competing nations, with payments increasing according to each team's tournament finish

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Spain walked away with a record-breaking $51 million (£38 million) in prize money after defeating 10-man Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second World Cup title in a tense contest at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Although neither side produced their best football, the match swung decisively after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card deep into extra time following a challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Every Nation Earned, Including Ghana and Spain

Source: Getty Images

How much Spain's players will receive

Spain's triumph also brought a significant financial reward for the players.

According to Spanish outlet AS, every member of Spain's 26-man squad had already secured just over $550,000 (£408,000) before taxes simply for reaching the final.

Winning the tournament increased those earnings substantially. With players entitled to 45 per cent of Spain's $51 million prize money, each squad member is expected to receive around $940,000 (£699,000) before taxes.

Argentina, despite losing the final, will still receive $34 million (£25 million) as runners-up. However, details of how that money will be distributed among Lionel Scaloni's squad have not yet been confirmed.

How much every nation earned at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA awarded prize money based on how far each team progressed in the tournament.

Spain received $51 million, while Argentina earned $34 million. Third-placed England took home $30 million, with fourth-placed France collecting $28 million.

Quarter-finalists Switzerland, Norway, Belgium and Morocco each earned $20 million, while the teams eliminated in the Round of 16—including Colombia, Egypt, the United States, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay and Canada—received $16 million each.

Nations eliminated in the Round of 32, including Ghana, Algeria, Australia, Cape Verde, Austria, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, DR Congo, Ecuador, Sweden, Ivory Coast, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and South Africa, each pocketed $12 million.

The remaining 16 teams that exited in the group stage received $10 million each.

Overall, FIFA distributed $703 million based on tournament performance from the total $871 million prize fund, while the remaining $168 million was shared among all participating nations regardless of their finishing position.

World Cup 2026 award winners list

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on the complete list of winners from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain dominated the individual awards, with Unai Simón, Pau Cubarsí and Rodri among the winners.

Source: YEN.com.gh