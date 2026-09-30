Ghana and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly lost his father, Jacob Teye Partey

Mr Partey played a pivotal role in Thomas Partey's football journey, selling personal property to fund his son's dream

The cause of Jacob Teye Partey's death has not been disclosed as fans continue to commiserate with the former Arsenal star

Thomas Partey has suffered a painful personal loss after the death of his father, Jacob Teye Partey, on Wednesday, September 30.

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey loses his father, Jacob Partey. Photo credit: @thomaspartey5/Instagram and Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Partey reportedly loses father, fans mourn

The cause of Jacob Teye Partey’s death has not been disclosed, with the family yet to comment publicly on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The news was first shared by African football expert Nuhu Adams, prompting an outpouring of condolences for the deputy Black Stars captain.

Fans have since taken to social media to sympathise with Partey and his family, with YEN.com.gh compiling some of the reactions from Facebook:

Desmond Appey Nartey wrote:

"Oooh Senegal!!! Rest in peace."

Simon Kwaku Twumasi said:

"Oh! The father looked fit paa nso oooo."

Kumeh Pompom Wolo simply wrote:

"Oh."

Quarbynarh Blarhq Jr. added:

"Condolences to him."

As of the time of writing, Partey, who missed Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifiers due to injury, had not made any public statement regarding his father's death, with the family understood to be in a private period of grief.

Partey's father's role in his son's career

Behind Thomas Partey's rise from Ghana to the top of European football stood his father, a man who sacrificed considerably to give his son a chance.

Jacob Teye Partey reportedly sold a number of his personal properties to finance Thomas's early football ambitions, ensuring the young midfielder could pursue a career abroad.

That support proved foundational. Thomas went on to build a distinguished career in Europe before joining Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab this season.

He remains one of Ghana's most recognisable footballers on the world stage. For Partey this will be a double blow, especially following Ghana's crushing defeat to Gambia in the AFCON qualifier, leaving the Black Stars with no points after two rounds of matches.

Asamoah Gyan mourns father's death

In a previous sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan confirmed his father’s death through an emotional memorial tribute video.

His father passed away on June 29, exactly 82 years after he was born on June 29, 1944.

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Source: YEN.com.gh