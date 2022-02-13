Ghanaian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye, has been named the recipient of the new Charlotte Perriand Award

The award has been bestowed on him in memory of the acclaimed French architect and designer

Sir Adjaye was named the inaugural winner of the award at the 2022 Créateurs Design Award

Sir David Adjaye has received similar feats in the past for his stellar talent, including the 2021 RIBA Royal Gold Medal as well as numerous accolades for high-profile commissions such as the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo, Ruby City Hall in San Antonio, Texas, among others.

More recently, he has also been named collaborator on the 2022 Serpentine Pavilion designed by American artist Theaster Gates, the Stir World reports.

The Créateurs Design Awards is a peer-to-peer awards programme launched in 2020 to give exposure to exceptional work in the fields of architecture, interior design, among others.

The 2021 edition witnessed an online presentation of the design awards, with winners selected by over 200 distinguished professionals from 32 countries.

This year's event will be held with an in-person gala in Paris, France.

David Adjaye is Recipient of 2021 Royal Gold Medal

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sir David Adjaye has been named the recipient of the 2021 Royal Gold Medal by The Royal Institute of British Architects.

The Royal Gold Medal is one of the highest accolades in the field.

In recognition of his exceptional body of work spanning over 25-years, the judges described Adjaye as ''a singular and timely talent and a strong reminder of the insightful and integrative role of the architect.''

The award marks the first in the establishment's 173-year history that a Black architect has received the honour.

Adjaye joins the ranks of Royal Gold recipients that includes Frank Lloyd Wright (1941), Kenzō Tange (1965), Charles and Ray Eames (1979), Rem Koolhaas (2004) and Zaha Hadid (2016).

