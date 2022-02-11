A historic man born and raised in Ghana by the name Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey left his mark on world history in 1964

Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey became the first Black African to serve as the president of the UN General Assembly although he lasted only a year

His political ambitions started as far back as the days he was an undergraduate at Achimota College

In 1964, Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey, a man proudly born and raised in Ghana made history in the world when he became the President of the United Nations General Assembly, albeit his reign lasted for only one year.

A report filed by the UN on that historic day read:

"Alex Quaison-Sackey, who today was elected President of the nineteenth session, of the General Assembly has' been the permanent Representative of Ghana at the United Nations and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary since June 30, 1959."

Photos of Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey serving on the UN General Assembly Photo credit: Bettmann, Keystone-France

Source: Getty Images

Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey beaded the Ghana delegation to the fourteenth, thirteenth, sixteenth, seventeenth and, eighteenth sessions of the General Assembly.

Ghanaianmuseum.com reports that he was the First Secretary at the Ghana High Commission from 1957 to 1959 and served as the country’s representative at the United Nations from 1959 to 1965.

The history-maker was born at Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana, had his early education in Ghana at Mfantsipim and after which his political and leadership ambitions started as an undergraduate at Achimota College.

Sadly, Ghana lost Dr Alex Quaison-Sackey in 1992, just four days before Christmas celebrations in December that year.

Source: YEN.com.gh