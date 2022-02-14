A brilliant young man from Ghana who finished the University of Cape Coast has been called to the Gambia Bar

According to Percy N.W. Nunoo, he is also on the verge of becoming a lawyer in Ghana as the grand event is scheduled for October 2022

Tons of Ghanaians who were amazed by Percy's achievement went into the comment section to celebrate him massively

Percy N.W. Nunoo, a brilliant young man who graduated from the University of Cape Coast has become a lawyer after getting called to the bar in Gambia.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle the young man who describes himself as a conscientious and diligent individual added that he is soon to become a lawyer in Ghana as well.

"Just a boy pursuing his dreams. Allow me to reintroduce myself. Percy N.W. Nunoo, Esq. Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of The Gambia," he posted. #gratefulheart #GhanaBarInOctober #TwoJurisdictions

The UCC graduate who got called to the bar in Gambia Photo credit: Percy N.W. Nunoo

Source: UGC

"My core values are pivoted on selflessness, hard work, excellence and integrity. My goal is to become a renowned legal practitioner with a worldwide acclaim upholding the basic principles underpinning every democratic system of governance," his bio reads.

Reactions from social media users.

Lots of Ghanaians went into the comment section to share congratulatory messages for him. YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting ones.

Gifty Boatemaa Annan said:

Big Congratulations to you Percy N.W. Nunoo. Here's to more wins & accomplishments! Keep Inspiring!

Jourdan Cassime indicated:

Congratulations and God will continually meet the desire of heart.

Joseph Hooper stated:

Congratulations, Santa.This is "For all the saints, Saint Nicolas...etc

Ghanaian student called to the Bar of England and Wales after earning her Master's

Meanwhile, a student of Ghanaian descent in the UK, Beronique Addington, has been called to the Bar of England and Wales, making her Ghanaian father, Nii Addington proud.

Addington was awarded a Middle Temple’s Winston Churchill Scholarship, worth £10,750 (GHc89,122.02), whilst pursuing her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Kent, after being interviewed virtually by a panel comprising three barristers. Middle Temple is one of four Inns of Court exclusively entitled to call their members to the Bar of England and Wales.

After graduating with a first degree in law from the University of Kent, she began her Barrister Training Course at BPP in September 2020, said Kent Law School News.

Source: YEN.com.gh