Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was wrongfully arrested when he tried to withdraw a huge sum of money at the Bank of America at the beginning of this year

The star had wrote a note to the teller asking her to count the money confidentially because it was a hefty amount of R180 000 ($12 000)

Police came to the scene and arrested Ryan because the teller thought he was a robber but they released him as soon as they found out who he was

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was wrongfully arrested while trying to withdraw a large sum of money. Ryan was mistaken for a robber while attempting to cash out R180 000 ($12 000) from his Bank of America account.

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler was wrongfully arrested. Image: @blackpanther

Source: Instagram

It's reported that Ryan had written a note on the back of his withdrawal slip asking a teller to count the money privately because it was a hefty amount.

CNN reports that the teller received an alert on his account because the amount was more than $10 000. The teller shared that she thought Ryan was trying to rob the bank.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the Black Panther director. They released him shortly after they verified who he was. Unimpressed peeps took to CNN's comment section on Instagram to share their views on the incident.

jiggylord commented:

"Imagine wanting your money withdrawal to be discrete, only for it to end up in one of the biggest news channel."

kiss_qb said:

"But the note they previously showed stated 'withdraw from my account' so why didn’t they just verify him then? Robbers don’t usually say the words withdraw from my account."

nicole.downie wrote:

"Too many instances of black people not being able to peacefully carry out EVERYDAY activities and transactions because of other people unwarranted 'fear' and bias."

latasha_monique_ commented:

"It wasn't a mistake it was racial profiling. All she had to do was look up his account and she would have seen he had money."

j_martin_p_ wrote:

"Sue the bank. That small embarrassment is going to send you a lot more than $12k."

korbandavid added:

"Why not just ask him to verify his identity? Why call the police first?"

