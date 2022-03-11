Scientists have finally found a ship named Endurance that sank in 1915, after several years of endless search

The ship was discovered at the bottom of the Weddel Sea and the astonishing photos of the ship captained by Sir Ernest Shackleton have been released

The story of the ship Endurance and just how long it took before it was found has caught much attention on the internet

About 107 years after it sank, scientists have found the remains of Sir Ernest Shackleton's vessel at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

The ship nicknamed Endurance sank in 1915 and forced Sir Ernest Shakleton and his crew to make a remarkable escape with boats.

The Endurance Ship sank in 1915. Photo credit: @bbcnews

Ship not seen since 1915

After it sank, it became difficult to find just where it was. But in 2022, a breakthrough was finally recorded as the ship has been found.

This is more than a century after it went down off Antarctica. Pictures of the vessel show that many parts remain intact. The astonishing story was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews.

Social media users react

Many people have reacted to the story of Endurance. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@life_at_springbank reacted:

"It’s amazing that we can even explore like this and look back in such details even after 100 years."

@brooklyn_bambao reacted:

"Very interesting, is there a movie, there should be."

@martinrogers1 commented:

"Nothing is to be done with the wreck and nothing is being taken from it. It was known to be there therefore it begs the question 'why'?"

@kimgilchristjones said:

"That’s amazing. It reminds me of when I first saw the pictures from when they found the Titanic."

