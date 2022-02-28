A young lady has recently recounted escaping a possibly fatal incidence in her room

In a Twitter post, she revealed that the ceiling fan in her room fell down unexpectedly just after she left her room

Netizens who saw the post took the opportunity to also share similar experiences they have encountered

A grateful woman has recently taken to social media to recount how she escaped a potentially fatal incident.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @iamlewakulture had her sharing that the ceiling fan in her room fell off unexpectedly just after she left her room.

She went ahead to thank God for her safety.

Ceiling fan, grateful lady Photo credit: Anastasiia Stiahailo/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

"Thank God, I'm alive......... If not, this fan would have chopped my head off, but fortunately, it fell off when I stepped out of the room"

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 5,100 likes with close to 700 retweets and 374 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Sarabi_10 commented:

Lol. This thing fell on a guy's head during church service once. Baba blacked out. Guest minister rushed over in tongues thinking it was the move of the spirit

@ucheya_clinton replied:

Relax it wouldn't have chopped your head off. The moment it left the ceiling hook, the blades will not rotate. I know this because mine fell on my chest back in varsity days while lying on the floor facing up. The fan was on too.

@MarkSpyrocket wrote:

Na this reason make me hate ceiling fan, apart from the fact it drains light for those using prepaid. Glad you weren’t harmed.

From @YourAyomipe:

This has to be one of my greatest fears. Plus a snake coming out of my W.C while using I it. Thank God you’re safe

@Onehbest commented:

That was the root cause, it’s not safe to hang a fan with that thing, the weight will continually pull on it until it eventually pull off. Install with the standard hanger

Source: YEN.com.gh