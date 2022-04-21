A funny video of a dad making his baby girl bust some moves has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the man, identified as Kojo, is seen holding the child carefully while making her dance and shake her legs

Apparently, the funny dance was to alleviate the infant’s colic discomfort and netizens are pleasantly amused by it

One playful dad’s unique method to relieve his little baby’s discomfort has netizens in absolute stitches. @the.nkunims shared a video of the dad, identified as Kojo, making his daughter dance with great energy.

A dad had the time of his life playing around with his little daughter. Image: @the.nkunims/TikTok

Source: UGC

While holding and supporting the child carefully, Kojo strategically makes her lower body and legs move hastily along to a vibey song.

According to the text within the video, The funny dance was Kojo’s strategy to alleviate some discomfort experienced by the infant, as advised by the paediatrician.

The funny video was captioned:

“Are all dads like this?”

Online users could not help but crack up in laughter upon viewing the hilarious daddy-daughter moment. Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Erica Siegel shared:

“Can we get Shakira next?!”

Hansieeee replied:

“Pls the way she’s moving. What an absolute cutie.”

Glomonroee responded:

“Lmao dads be having way too much fun with these babies.”

Ophelie Adeyemi remarked:

“The little run at the end!”

zaraz271 replied:

“Girl got moves.”

jessicaleetaylorx said:

“That is one contented baby!!! Hope she feels better after her workout session.”

TheTattedMomma reacted:

“Not all dads, just the really good ones.”

