Much loved Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding has continued to cause a buzz on social media

In a series of photos making the rounds online, the movie star was seen in her village in Imo state as she got set for the big day

Another video made the rounds of Rita getting made up by her glam team as she showed off her traditional wedding outfit

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is getting set to marry her beau, Fidelis Anosike, and the event has continued to cause a buzz on social media.

Dominic is to get traditionally married to her man in Imo state on April 19, 2022, and this has kept fans on their toes as they anticipate the big event.

Rita Dominic gets dressed for traditional wedding. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Photos of the bride-to-be recently made the rounds online. She was spotted in her village with some of the residents as they made preparations for her traditional wedding.

See the snaps below:

In another development, a video also went viral online showing Rita getting prepared for her big day with a team of stylists and makeup artists.

In the clip, the 46-year-old was seen surrounded by her glam team as they made her look even more beautiful ahead of the nuptials. Rita’s lovely outfit for her big day was also featured in the video.

The actress flaunted her coral head and neck beads, her decorated horse tail, silver slippers and her beautiful blue and gold attire.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Numerous fans on social media gushed over the veteran actress’ attire and celebrated her ahead of the event. Read some of their comments below:

Akinolafatimah_o:

“There is nothing God cannot do ..Am so happy for her... congratulations sis.”

Officiallynomzy:

“Congratulations queen.”

Thriftby_rj:

“I'm so happy for her."

Chinwe_unagha:

“Heartiest congratulations to Riri and hubby ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Rickies_makeovers:

“This intro only is giving me goosebumps.”

Mimilake7474:

“May God answer those who are still on the waiting list of finding somebody's son. what God cannot do doesn't exist ❤️❤️❤️.”

Emeraldclaire_couture:

“We can't wait ooo. I'm so happy for her biko . This marriage will last IJN.”

Nice one.

Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, other stars storm Imo state for Rita Dominic's wedding

Rita Dominic and her beau’s traditional marriage is to take place in Imo state and her celebrity colleagues made sure to show her great love.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Rita was seen going to check on her guests in their hotel room and it led to a mini party.

In the trending clips, Nollywood stars such as Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Lily Afegbai, Chioma Akpotha and more were seen screaming for joy after Rita entered their room.

Source: YEN.com.gh