A woman who was happy that her husband would be coming home planned how she would welcome him

Immediately the man came in, the woman danced and whined her waist to entertain the surprised husband

Nigerians who watched the video of the family had different reactions as some said the man may have collected his salary that day

A video showing a lady welcoming her husband home with dance has got people appreciating the beauty of marriage.

In the clip shared by Yabaleft Online, the woman opened the door for her husband as Maxy KhoiSan's Hellow My Baby played on.

The husband was delighted by his wife's performance. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

The husband looked happy

Immediately the man stepped in, the lady started dancing. She collected what her lover brought and placed it on the table.

As she was dancing, her kid looked on in amazement. While she rolled her waist, her husband kept smiling with their child in his hands.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 14,000 likes with more than 500 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled; some of the reactions below:

omoyeeniii said:

"Marriage is sweet for some people o, may I never experience a bitter marriage."

amokealaga said:

"Even the man looks surprised. You will know it's not their normal lifestyle, it was just for the camera."

___novah said:

"Be like the man just collect salary."

abiahupromise said:

"The man looks so fulfilled."

tide_benison said:

"This will not get many comments but if it’s the other way round witches and wizard for don land here."

runwayluxeskincare_shop said:

"Guys don’t fall for this, it’s pay-day week that’s how we behave during pay day week."

sexysteele___jack said:

"Na that day them pay him salary, 50% don go be that."

