The United States of America's health officials have said men who identify as gay and bisexual have higher chances of contracting the monkeypox

Dr. John Brooks, a health official with the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said other groups can also contract the disease, it is prevalent among gay and bisexuals

Brooks stated that it is essential that doctors and persons be aware of the symptoms associated with the disease

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the alarm on Monday, May 23 2022, and alerted gay and bisexual men that the current global outbreak of monkeypox seems to be spreading in the community all over the world.

Watch out for symptoms

They warned people to be cautious if they have come in close contact with someone who may have contracted the virus and to be on the watch for symptoms.

CNBC report says that John Brooks, a CDC official, stated that anyone can contract the virus through close personal contact regardless of orientation. He, however, said that many of those affected all over the world so far are men who identify as gay or bisexual.

Brooks cautioned that some groups have a greater chance of exposure to monkeypox now, it is not limited to the gay and bisexual community alone.

Not transmitted through sex

Monkeypox is not transmitted via sex which is usually passed through body fluids, it can be given via sexual and intimate contact as well as through shared beddings. It spreads through contact with body fluids and sores, Brooks said.

Brooks stated that it is essential that doctors and persons be aware of the symptoms associated with the disease, especially through open sores and lesions which can be mistaken for herpes, syphilis or chickenpox.

The disease usually starts with symptoms identical to the flu including fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, tiredness, and swollen lymph nodes. It can go on to body rashes on the face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth or private parts that turn into bumps and then become blisters.

Monkeypox: Ghana Health Service Intensifies Surveillance After Reports Disease Detected In Western Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has intensified surveillance in the Western Region and other parts of the country following reports that the country has recorded its first case of Monkeypox.

Already, the GHS has moved to quickly dispel the reports that the Western Region has recorded a case of Monkeypox.

“An individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters. Initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of Monkeypox. Further investigations are underway."

