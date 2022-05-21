Over 100 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed or suspected in 12 countries, in the biggest outbreak of the virus in Europe

The World Health Organisation has called for an emergency meeting after the virus was confirmed in nine European countries as well as Canada, the USA, and Australia

The viral infection is similar to smallpox but symptoms are relatively mild with a low fever and a distinctive rash

COPENHAGEN - Monkeypox, a viral infection similar to smallpox that originated in areas in the West and Central Africa, is spreading across Europe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has rung alarm bells and called for an emergency meeting.

Over 100 cases of the virus have either been confirmed or suspected in Europe in what has been described as the largest outbreak of the virus in Europe ever.

The World Health Organisation has called for an emergency meeting after 100 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed or suspected in Europe. Photo credit: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The disease was first discovered in monkeys and is spread through close physical contact, and up to now the virus has mainly affected African countries.

The virus's rapid spread in Europe is causing serious concern, particularly in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic.

However, scientists are confident that monkeypox will not develop into a pandemic on the scale of Covid19.

Monkeypox is a mild virus and symptoms typically include a fever and a bumpy rash according to SABC News.

The virus has been confirmed in 12 countries with 80 confirmed cases and another 50 suspected cases. Nine countries in Europe have reported the virus and cases have been established in the US, Canada, and Australia.

The virus is not easily spread from person to person and scientists have said that the risk to the public at large is relatively low.

BBC reported that there currently is no vaccine for the virus but the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective. The two viruses are very similar, meaning the jab offers decent protection and is being rolled out across Europe.

