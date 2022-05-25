The Ghana Health Service has intensified surveillance across the country following claims that Monkeypox has been recorded

The Ghana Health Service said an individual checked into a health facility in the Western Region with blisters and not Monkeypox

The disease has been sweeping across the temperate regions of the world in what many experts say is a surprise

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has intensified surveillance in the Western Region and other parts of the country following reports that the country has recorded its first case of Monkeypox.

Close up shot of Monkeypox lesions. Source: Getty Images.

Already, the GHS has moved to quickly dispel the reports that the Western Region has recorded a case of Monkeypox.

“An individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters. Initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of Monkeypox. Further investigations are underway.

“The Regional Health directorate of the Ghana Health Service has enhanced its surveillance activities and will continue to provide the public with timely updates on this issue,” the statement said.

The viral disease has been spreading in temperate regions of the world with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) becoming the first Gulf state to record a case.

According to the BBC, the Czech Republic and Slovenia also reported their first cases on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, joining 18 other countries to detect the virus outside Africa, where it is commonly known to breakout.

That number is expected to rise further still, but experts say the overall risk to the general population remains low. Outbreaks of the virus have been found in Europe, Australia and America.

The symptom of Monkeypox include a fever and rash, but the infection is usually mild.

