Queen Elizabeth II has been a reigning monarch for 70 years, and February marked the anniversary of her ascension to the throne

Over the years, the queen has not only served as the country’s head of state but as a fashion icon, too

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at ten memorable times the Queen rocked some impressive outfits

Queen Elizabeth's style exudes sophistication and grace, and this has been a constant over the years.

Whether in print dresses or solid colours, the Queen always makes sure to keep her statement-making looks up-to-date and fresh.

Check out ten looks below:

1. Her coronation

Made of silk, Queen Elizabeth's coronation dress reportedly required the expertise of no less than six embroiders.

According to reports, she wore it again multiple times afterwards, including to several speeches to the Parliaments in 1954 and another in Canada in 1957.

Photo shows Queen Elizabeth on her coronation day. Credit: Hulton Archives

Source: Getty Images

2. 1966 Parliament speech

Here, she donned the same Norman Hartnell peau de soie gown that she had reportedly previously worn twice.

Featuring beaded embroidery that spanned from the bustline halfway down the skirt, the dress was certainly one to remember.

3. Diane's wedding

Queen Elizabeth dazzled in a piercing turquoise gown, which she wore with a brooch, white pearls, and gloves.

Photo show Queen Elizabeth with Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Credit: Tim Graham

Source: Instagram

4. 2017 Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday in 2017, the queen looked festive in a turquoise coat and floral dress.

She sported a hat with pink flowers and also had some vibrant yellow and orange flowers on one hand.

Photos show Queen Elizabeth' in a blue outfit. Credit: WPA Pool / Pool

Source: Getty Images

5. Debutante beauty

A young Princess Elizabeth is seen dressed in simple-yet-chic silhouette with luxe-looking fabric, as captured in this 1946 photo with her sister, Princess Margaret.

6. On the Island of Malta

The royal made quite an appearance on the Mediterranean island of Malta in a pale purple frock with a furry stole.

Photos show Queen Elizabeth' in a pink ball gown

Source: Instagram

7. In Australia

In 1954, Queen Elizabeth, newly-crowned monarch, was seen exiting a banquet in Australia dressed in an extravagant floral dress with a furry wrap-around.

Photo shows Queen Elizabeth in a ball gown.

Source: Getty Images

8. A blue moment

Both the Queen and Jackie Kennedy looked lovely in different shades of blue while the American first lady and her husband, John F. Kennedy, were visiting England in 1968.

While Queen Elizabeth dazzled in a tulle ball dress, Jackie donned a Chez Ninon cut.

The photo shows Queen Elizabeth with Jackie Kennedy. Credit: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

9. Going green

Here, she made a state visit to Austria with her daughter Princess Anne, wearing a stunning A-line gown crafted by Hardy Amies that was reflective of the fashion at the time.

Photo show Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne. Credit: Fox Photos

Source: Getty Images

10. Banquet in Slovakia

She sported a cream and gold ball dress for the State Banquet on the first day of a State Visit to Slovakia on October 23, 2008.

She accessorised with a dark gold mini purse.

