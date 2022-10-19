A young lady, Hassanah Al-Saba, has become the first Muslim woman pilot in Jamaica after receiving her license

The 22-year-old passed her flight exam on August 25 and received her license on August 29, making history in the country

After attaining the milestone, her next agenda is commercial license training to achieve her dream of flying for airlines

When Hassanah Al-Saba passed her flight exam on August 25 and received her license on August 29, she became the first Muslim woman pilot in Jamaica.

The 22-year-old's achievement gained her attention across the country and beyond. Speaking about the feat, she admitted that the accomplishment felt unreal at first.

Accepting that she made history

''I couldn’t believe that it was me on the TV and in the paper,'' said Hassanah, Travel Noire reported.

Photos of Hassanah Al-Saba. Credit: Travelnoire.

Source: UGC

She had to bring herself to accept that she shattered the glass ceiling. ''I hope that I have inspired others ... I hope I can show my people that dreams are within reach,'' she said.

Becoming Jamaica's first female pilot

Al-Saba loves the feeling of ascending into the sky during take-off, which inspired her to become a pilot. On August 25, she passed her flight exam and received her license on August 29, and finally became a certified pilot.

After making history, her next step is commercial license training to achieve her dream of ultimately flying for airlines.

