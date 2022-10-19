A resilient young man, Loik Charles, has become the first visually impaired person from Dominica to graduate from a university

The 26-year-old made history at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in the US, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

After making history with his first degree, Charles intends to further his education in the not-too-distant future

A young man named Loik Charles has made history as the first visually impaired person from Dominica to graduate from the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

Photo of Loik Charles.

Source: Getty Images

Crediting God for the achievement

The 26-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Marketing. In an interview, he said he feels elated and ecstatic while crediting God for the feat.

I feel like it is something that I have worked hard towards, and I am thankful that God has blessed me to be able to see that day and to accomplish this, Charles expressed, according to Davibes.

Overcoming challenges to glean the degree

He admitted that obtaining the degree came with challenges but said God always came through. Charles intends to further his education in the not-too-distant future.

