A Ghanaian mom with a first-class, Priscilla Akwagu, has returned to hawking 'bofrot' on the street to survive

The parent of two graduated from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and completed her national service as a teaching assistant

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Akwagu appealed for financial support to expand her struggling vocation

A Ghanaian mom with a first-class, Priscilla Akwagu, has returned to hawking 'bofrot' in the scorching sun to eke a living to fend for herself and her girls.

The parent of two graduated from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and completed her national service as a teaching assistant.

Akwagu told YEN.com.gh in an interview that she had to return to her hometown to continue hawking buffloaf because it is her ''only source of income for now''.

When she started hawking

The single mother of two said her entrepreneurial venture allows her to survive Ghana's unemployment situation; she took over from her mother to settle their debt.

I started hawking in Kumasi. I used to sell sugarcane and worked at a chop bar.

Life as a single mom

Akwagu became pregnant with her first daughter at the age of 17, but she defied the odds and began her secondary education at the age of 21. ''I completed JHS in 2007 ... In 2012, when she was three, I decided to go back to school.''

After senior high school, Priscilla enrolled in the university to pursue a degree in Ghanaian Language, balancing her vocation with her academics.

Despite the tussle, she graduated with a first-class and made headlines due to her sterling achievement.

Though she loves to teach, she had to return to hawking because ''people are taking money before they get a place to be fixed in GES,'' she said.

Aside from the challenge in her chosen field, soaring prices of flour, vegetable oil, and essential ingredients have made raking in good profit difficult. ''Flour was GH¢24, but when I returned it’s now GH¢500.''

Need for financial support

When asked if she has plans of expanding her business, Akwagu said yes but needs support.

''The business needs some branding and more people to join. I have it in mind ... Where I'm currently frying now belongs to someone. So the person fries in the morning, in the afternoon I will also go.

I use firewood; when it's raining, it's so pathetic; I have to be in the rain and be frying. I don't even have a place for myself as I fry by the roadside. But you know, if you don't have funds, you have to manage the little that you have.

Please donate to Priscilla Akwagu via 0247742540.

