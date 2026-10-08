An emotional photo of Lucy Muteke's grieving mother has circulated widely on Instagram after being shared by user @mapisaremamp on 7 October

Wicknell Chivayo's younger brother Pharo was photographed holding the elderly woman up as she struggled with the weight of her loss

The image emerged as one of the most affecting moments from the couple's funeral proceedings, drawing an outpouring of sympathy online

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A photograph of Lucy Muteke, also known as Lulu Chivayo's elderly mother, being held up by a family member as the bodies of her daughter and son-in-law arrived home has moved thousands of people across social media.

Lucy Muteke's mother breaks down as the bodies of her daughter and Wicknell arrive for burial. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Mapisaremamp, Khulumani FM

Source: Facebook

The image, posted on Instagram by user @mapisaremamp on 7 October, captured the moment Pharo, the younger brother of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, stepped in to support Lulu's mother during the solemn proceedings.

She appeared visibly overwhelmed, her body bent under the weight of grief, as relatives gathered around her.

For many who saw the photograph, it distilled the rawest kind of sorrow: a mother forced to bury her own child.

The picture spread quickly, drawing floods of comments from people who were moved by the scene.

Many prayed for the Holy Spirit to give Lulu's mother the strength to endure the days ahead, while others described the moment as almost unbearable to witness.

Pharo's quiet act of standing beside the grieving woman also drew attention, with many noting how it spoke to the family's solidarity with one another during an extraordinarily painful time.

Reaction to Lulu's mother's photo

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the photo of Wicknell Chivayo's mother-in-law circulated.

@siliemcamry wrote:

"This woman has been through a lot."

@chosen_hebrew commented:

"Parents are not supposed to bury their kids😢😢😢😢."

@iamhornz07_ said:

"Aaaay, this is painful to watch."

@zo_ey8620 wrote:

"May the good God help you, mama."

Wicknell Chivayo and wife's death draws attention

Lulu was the wife of Wicknell Chivayo, a Zimbabwean businessman widely known for his flamboyant public profile and prominent social media presence.

The deaths of the couple drew significant public attention across Zimbabwe, with large crowds gathering at various stages of the funeral proceedings.

As the family prepares to say their final goodbyes, the photograph of Lucy Muteke's mother continues to circulate online, standing apart from the grandeur of the proceedings as a quiet, human reminder of what lies at the heart of every loss.

The Instagram post of Wicknell Chivayo's mother-in-law is below.

Last post of Wicknell Chivayo's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lucy Muteke’s final Facebook post, shared hours before the helicopter crash that killed her and her husband, Wicknell Chivayo.

Her cheerful birthday message included a Bible verse about long life, a detail that took on a poignant meaning after the tragedy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh