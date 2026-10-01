Lulu Muteke Chivayo, wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, caught attention after a private jet video surfaced online

In the clip, Lulu was spotted flaunting a white Alexander McQueen sneakers worth around KSh 75,000 (approximately GH₵6,765) as she paused to make a prayer sign before takeoff

The video sparked a warm wave of reactions from fans who praised both her prayerful moment and her standout fashion choice

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lulu Muteke Chivayo, wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has become the talk of social media after a video of her aboard a private jet began circulating on Instagram.

Old video captures Sir Wicknell's wife, Lulu, praying before a private jet ride. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

In the clip, Lulu appears relaxed yet polished, dressed casually with a pair of white Alexander McQueen sneakers on her feet, valued at roughly KSh 75,000 (approximately GH₵6,765).

What truly caught people's attention, however, was a quiet moment just before the jet departed: she paused and made a prayer sign, a gesture that resonated deeply with viewers and drew widespread admiration.

Wicknell Chivayo's love for his wife

Wicknell Chivayo is one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable businessmen, widely known for his lavish spending, bold public persona, and high-profile connections.

He has two children with his former wife, Sonja Madzikanda, with whom he co-parents.

He is now married to Lulu, and the couple's relationship has played out warmly in the public eye.

On Lulu's birthday in May, Chivayo made his feelings unmistakably clear. Alongside the arrival of a new Gulfstream G550, he wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to my wife @lulumuteke ♥️♥️♥️ as we welcome our new Gulfstream G550...You are loved beyond measure. We are destined for greatness...🙏🙏🙏"

Lulu has gradually grown into a public figure in her own right, earning praise from followers for her composed elegance and evident faith.

The Instagram video below shows Sir Wicknell’s wife, Lulu, proudly showing off her $578 trainers before taking a quiet moment to pray ahead of the jet’s takeoff.

Reaction to Lulu's private jet video

The video drew a flood of comments, with admirers weighing in on everything from her spiritual poise to her footwear. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Natsainancy said:

"Lovely🙏🏾❤️🤗💐."

Papa__gkay120 wrote:

"A prayerful woman is the smartest woman ever."

Victoria_faadzie commented:

"Beautiful Amai Chivhayo🔥🔥🔥😍❤️."

Ruetzayne added:

"Beautiful madam Lulu."

Maccflare_ noted:

"That white Alexander McQueen is fire🙌."

263weddings simply wrote:

"She is so beautiful."

The white Alexander McQueen trainers drew particular attention from fashion-conscious followers, generating their own thread of appreciative comments.

For many, however, it was the prayer gesture that left the strongest impression, offering a glimpse of the personality behind the glamour.

Public comparisons rise between Wicknell Chivayo's case and Ghana's Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce outcome. Image credit: zimcelebrity/Instagram, Pindula

Source: UGC

Wicknell's ex-wife receives $5M in divorce settlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Zimbabwean High Court has ordered flamboyant businessman and billionaire Sir Wicknell Chivayo to pay his ex-wife, Sonja Louise Madzikanda, a $5 million lump sum as part of a divorce settlement that has drawn widespread public attention.

The ruling also awarded her additional benefits, including a house and structured custody arrangements, bringing an end to a long-running legal dispute that had frequently played out in the public domain.

Sir Wicknell and Sonja Madzikanda met and tied the knot in 2017 after he visited her family home for a traditional ceremony, and they separated in 2024, the same year that claims surfaced that the businessman had remarried.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh