The UK government began rolling out a contactless border eGate system at East Midlands Airport on 6 October 2026

The facial recognition technology was found to be up to 25% faster than the existing passport-scanning method during testing

The upgrade is set to reach all 13 eligible UK airports by early 2027, starting with British citizens before expanding to other nationalities

The United Kingdom government has introduced a contactless border entry system at its airports, allowing travellers to pass through eGates using facial recognition without placing their passport on a reader.

The phased rollout commenced on 6 October 2026 at East Midlands Airport, where British citizens are the first to use the technology.

The UK is rolling out contactless eGates at 13 airports, using facial recognition to speed border checks by up to 25%. Image credit: Peter Nicholls, Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government expects the upgrade to reach all eligible airports by early 2027.

How the contactless eGate system works

When a passenger approaches an upgraded eGate, a camera automatically captures their image and checks it against existing immigration, travel, and passport records. If the match is verified, the gate opens, and the traveller proceeds without any physical interaction with the reader. Where the system cannot confirm a match, the passenger will be asked to place their passport on the reader or will be directed to a Border Force officer, consistent with current practice.

Testing showed the technology can process passengers up to 25% faster than the method it replaces. Border Force officers will continue to be stationed at all eGates to monitor the process and provide assistance, and travellers are still advised to carry their passports at all times.

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, described the development as a meaningful step forward, saying the system would make journeys "smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK's robust border security." He noted that the rollout follows a recent decision to extend eGate eligibility to children aged eight and above.

Which UK airports will receive the upgrade

eGates are currently operational at 13 UK airports: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, London City, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Stansted. All will eventually transition to the contactless system.

Chris Wilson, Head of Terminal and Capacity Planning at Birmingham Airport, confirmed that the airport is among the first to receive the new Border Force system and said customers would benefit from a "speedier and smoother arrival through the border."

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, welcomed the announcement, stating that it demonstrated how UK airports remain "at the forefront of new technologies to keep our borders safe while improving the travelling experience."

The contactless eGate programme forms part of a wider effort to modernise the UK border, which also includes the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, a pre-departure screening initiative designed to flag potential security concerns before a traveller boards a flight to the UK.

UK outlines foreign offenders who may face entry refusal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had updated its Immigration Rules to bar foreign nationals with criminal records from entering the country.

The Home Office confirmed that the new framework covers past convictions, regardless of when or where they occurred.

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Source: YEN.com.gh