The US government announced the age cap that applies to foreign nationals seeking to join the Army

Non-citizens must hold a Green Card and demonstrate full English fluency to be eligible for enlistment

The 17-to-35 age range applies specifically to the Army, with other military branches carrying their own limits

The United States government has outlined a clear age requirement for foreign nationals hoping to enlist in the US Army, setting the window at 17 to 35 years old.

US Army enlistment rules set a 17–35 age limit for non-citizens. Image credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images, Sgt. Erin Conway

Source: UGC

The announcement forms part of broader guidance published by the US government on the eligibility criteria for non-citizens who wish to serve in the American military.

Requirements to join the US Army

Beyond the age limit, the US government has spelt out what foreign applicants must bring to the table before they can even be considered.

According to the official statement, non-citizens must hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, and must be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

The government was also direct about what the military cannot be used for, stating:

"You cannot join the military to enter the U.S. or to get a visa."

This makes clear that military service is not a pathway to immigration status for those who do not already hold legal permanent residency.

US citizens, by contrast, face fewer hurdles at the entry stage, as the citizenship and residency requirements apply specifically to non-citizen applicants.

Age limit for joining the US Army

It is worth noting that the 17-to-35 age bracket is specific to the Army and does not apply uniformly across all branches of the American armed forces.

The Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force each operate under their own age restrictions, which may differ significantly from those governing Army enlistment.

For foreign nationals considering a military career in the United States, understanding which branch they are eligible for and what the corresponding age cap is will be an important first step in the application process.

Canada's Department of National Defence has specific conditions under which permanent residents can enrol in the Canadian Armed Forces. Credit: PETER POWER

Source: Getty Images

Canada names three conditions for military enlistment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's Department of National Defence detailed the precise circumstances under which permanent residents who have not yet obtained citizenship may join the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), setting out three conditions that must all be satisfied at the same time.

Under the standard enrolment policy, Canadian citizenship is the default requirement for military service.

Permanent residents who acquired their status through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act are eligible to apply, but only where all three of the specified conditions are met concurrently.

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Source: YEN.com.gh