The UK has released a fresh update that could affect Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to work in Britain

The latest guidance highlights an important requirement applicants must meet before securing a Skilled Worker visa

Some applicants may also fall under different rules depending on their circumstances

The United Kingdom government has published updated salary requirements for foreign nationals seeking to work in the country under the Skilled Worker visa route.

The latest guidance states that applicants must generally earn at least £41,700 (about GH¢651,354) per year or the applicable going rate for their occupation, whichever is higher.

UK lists minimum salary foreigners must earn to qualify for its Skilled Worker Visa. Photo credit: Patamaporn Umnahanant & Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This means Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to move to the UK for skilled employment must carefully check the salary attached to their job offer before applying.

UK sets £41,700 minimum salary for Skilled Worker visa

Under the current UK immigration rules, a person applying for a Skilled Worker visa must have a job that is eligible for the route, work for a UK employer approved by the Home Office and receive at least the required salary.

The standard minimum salary is £41,700 per year, equivalent to approximately GH¢651,354 based on an exchange rate of £1 to GH¢15.62 on October 8, 2026.

However, the Home Office does not apply the same salary figure to every occupation.

Applicants must normally earn whichever is higher between the general salary threshold and the going rate for their specific job.

For example, a worker offered £42,000 may still not meet the requirement if the going rate for the occupation is £45,000.

Each eligible occupation has its own going rate, which applicants and sponsoring employers must check before submitting an application.

Requirements for foreigners seeking the UK work visa

Ghanaians hoping to use the Skilled Worker route must meet several conditions in addition to the salary requirement.

The job must be eligible for the visa, while the prospective employer must be approved by the Home Office as a sponsor.

The worker must also receive the required salary for the occupation and meet the other immigration requirements applicable to the route.

The UK government further states that sponsoring employers must comply with national minimum wage rules and UK working-hour requirements.

Failure by an employer to meet these requirements can result in the visa application being refused.

Some foreigners can qualify with lower salaries

The £41,700 threshold does not apply in exactly the same way to every Skilled Worker applicant.

The Home Office has provisions allowing certain workers to qualify with lower general salary thresholds where they meet specific conditions.

For example, some applicants may qualify with a general salary threshold of £37,500 (about GH¢585,750) if they have a relevant PhD.

Those with a relevant STEM PhD, certain jobs on the Immigration Salary List and some new entrants may qualify with a general threshold of £33,400 (about GH¢521,708), although they must also satisfy the applicable going-rate requirement.

There are also separate salary rules for some healthcare and education workers, as well as certain people extending or updating existing Skilled Worker visas.

Foreign nationals who obtained their first Skilled Worker or equivalent certificate of sponsorship before April 4, 2024 and have continuously held the relevant visas may also benefit from transitional salary arrangements.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians planning to relocate to Britain through the Skilled Worker route, the salary attached to a job offer is an important part of the visa process.

A prospective applicant should not assume that securing a UK job offer automatically guarantees eligibility.

Instead, they must establish whether the occupation is eligible, confirm that the employer is an approved sponsor and check the applicable salary threshold and going rate.

At the standard rate, £41,700 is roughly GH¢651,354 a year, or about GH¢54,280 per month before deductions, based on the October 8, 2026 mid-market exchange rate.

The actual salary requirement can be higher depending on the occupation, while some applicants may qualify under the lower salary options if they meet the relevant conditions.

UK lists foreigners eligible for Skilled visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official guidelines on which foreign workers could apply for a Skilled Worker visa below the standard salary threshold.

Eligible applicants included those under 26, recent graduates, STEM PhD holders and postdoctoral researchers in science or higher education.

Workers qualifying under the reduced rates were required to earn between 70% and 90% of their occupation's going rate, rather than simply meeting the minimum salary figure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh