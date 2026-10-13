The UK government announced a new facial recognition eGate system that lets passengers cross the border without scanning their passport

The phased rollout begins at East Midlands Airport on 6 October 2026, initially covering British citizens

All 13 UK airports with eGates are expected to complete the upgrade to the contactless system by early 2027

The United Kingdom government has announced a contactless border entry system that will allow travellers to walk through airport eGates without touching a passport reader, relying instead on facial recognition to confirm identity.

UK states the new airport entry system for international travellers. Photo source: @andyburnham, @heathrow_airport

Source: Instagram

The phased rollout begins on 6 October 2026 at East Midlands Airport and will initially cover British citizens. Authorities expect the upgrade to reach all eligible airports by early 2027.

How the UK new eGate System works

Under the new arrangement, a camera captures a passenger's image as they approach the gate. That live photo is instantly compared against immigration, travel, and passport records already held by authorities. A successful match opens the gate automatically, and the traveller walks through without any physical contact with the reader.

Where the system cannot confirm a match, the passenger will be asked to place their passport on the reader or will be referred to a Border Force officer, in line with current practice. Testing showed the technology processes travellers up to 25% faster than the existing passport-scanning method.

Border Force officers will continue to staff all eGates to monitor the process and assist where necessary. Passengers are still advised to carry their passports at all times.

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, described the change as a significant step forward, saying the upgrade would make journeys "smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK's robust border security." He added that the rollout follows a recent decision to extend eGate access to children aged eight and above.

Which UK airports will be upgraded

eGates are currently in use at 13 UK airports: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, London City, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Stansted. All of them will eventually receive the contactless upgrade.

Chris Wilson, Head of Terminal and Capacity Planning at Birmingham Airport, confirmed the airport is among the first in line and said travellers would notice a "speedier and smoother arrival through the border."

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, welcomed the announcement, stating that it showed UK airports remain "at the forefront of new technologies to keep our borders safe while improving the travelling experience."

The contactless eGate programme forms part of a broader border modernisation effort that also includes the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme, which allows authorities to flag potential security concerns before a traveller even departs for the United Kingdom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh