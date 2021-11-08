135,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been donated to Ghana

The vaccines were donated by the Government of Malta

Their donations follow efforts to help countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa that need the vaccines

The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Malta government.

The donation by Malta is to show solidarity with countries in need of the vaccine, particularly the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, a special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana brought in the donations.

In line with the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs’ Strategy for Africa, in recent months, Malta has begun a campaign of donating hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to countries that have been struggling to obtain enough of them.

First-timers to receive Moderna vaccine

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that starting Friday, November 5, 2021, it would begin the administration of the Moderna vaccines for those yet to receive any COVID-19 jabs.

The exercise is scheduled to end on Wednesday, November 10.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, this is part of a target by the government to vaccinate about 20 million of the adult population by the end of 2021.

GHS laments low turnout for vaccination exercise in Ghana

Still, on COVD-19 vaccinations, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

According to a 3news report, Dr. Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

