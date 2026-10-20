US Places 11 African Countries on Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory List

The US Department of State has placed 11 African countries under its most severe Level 4 travel warning, citing serious security threats

Terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest and limited healthcare access are among the risks driving the advisories

The affected countries span the Sahel, Central Africa, the Horn of Africa and North Africa, with risk levels varying by region within each country

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The United States Department of State has issued its most severe travel warning for 11 African countries, placing each under a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory due to conditions it describes as potentially life-threatening.

The advisory, drawn from the department's travel warning database and updated as of October 2026, covers Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The US State Department places 11 African countries under Level 4 'Do Not Travel' warnings, citing terrorism, conflict, kidnapping and healthcare access. Image credit: Eric Lee, izusek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Level 4 designation is the highest of four categories used by the State Department and signals that US authorities may have limited or no capacity to assist citizens in the event of an emergency.

Security threats driving the warnings

The specific dangers cited by the State Department vary across the 11 countries, though several threats are common to most of them. Terrorism and kidnapping feature in the advisories for Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger and Somalia. Civil unrest, crime and limited access to healthcare are also cited across multiple destinations.

Sudan carries particular concern due to its ongoing war, which continues to displace millions and restrict humanitarian access. Uganda's advisory is comparatively narrower, centred on terrorism, crime and health risks, while Chad's warning also references landmine hazards.

The State Department notes that the advisories reflect conditions that affect US citizens specifically, and that the Level 4 classification is a travel-safety assessment rather than a comprehensive ranking of global danger. Not every region within the listed countries faces identical conditions, and the warnings do not restrict travel by non-US nationals.

A continent confronting overlapping crises

The 11 countries are spread across several of Africa's most volatile regions. In the Sahel, jihadist insurgencies have steadily destabilised Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since the early 2010s, and military coups in all three nations have further weakened civilian governance and security infrastructure.

Somalia has faced persistent militant violence for decades, while South Sudan and the Central African Republic continue to contend with armed group activity and fragile political arrangements.

Libya has lacked a unified government since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, leaving rival factions in control of different parts of the country. The Democratic Republic of the Congo faces ongoing conflict in its eastern provinces, compounding existing concerns about disease outbreaks and access to medical care.

The State Department's decision to maintain all 11 countries at Level 4 reflects the breadth and persistence of instability across these regions, where security, governance and healthcare challenges frequently intersect.

US cuts African visa approvals by 89% under Trump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US visa approvals for Africans had reduced by 89% following a series of immigration restrictions introduced by the Trump administration.

A White House statement on Monday, 19 September, announced that the administration had reduced legal immigration by half.

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Source: YEN.com.gh