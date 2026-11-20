Patrick Lorn Sellers, an Alabama state representative, was arrested on federal fraud charges on November 19, 2026

Sellers allegedly obtained more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the US government, the State of Alabama, and a local non-profit

US Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr said the indictment represents a complete abdication of the sacred trust placed in public officials

An Alabama state representative has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $240,000 in pandemic relief funds, according to an announcement from the National Fraud Enforcement Division on 19 November 2026.

Patrick Lorn Sellers allegedly solicited and received grants and loans from three separate sources, the US federal government, the State of Alabama, and an Alabama-based non-profit organisation, all of which had been designated to provide COVID-19 economic relief.

Alabama state representative Patrick Lorn Sellers was arrested on federal fraud charges. Image credit:krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the indictment, the funds were instead used for his own personal benefit rather than the purposes for which they were intended.

Sellers faces federal fraud charges

The arrest was carried out following an investigation involving the FBI's Birmingham field office and prosecutors at the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama. The indictment was announced by US Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr., who said combating public corruption and protecting federally funded programmes remain central priorities of his office.

"Public officials, such as State Representative Sellers, are entrusted with a heavy responsibility to serve the public, and this indictment indicates a complete abdication of that sacred trust," Williams said in a statement.

Williams added that his office treats allegations involving the misuse of federal grant and loan programmes with the utmost seriousness, pledging to pursue every lead in defence of taxpayer funds and the integrity of federal relief schemes.

"At the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama, we remain committed to chasing every lead, following every indicator, and looking under every rock in our efforts to bring justice, protect taxpayer dollars, and ensure the integrity of federal programs," he said.

COVID relief funds at the centre of the case

The relief funds that Sellers allegedly misappropriated were part of broader government and non-profit efforts to assist individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment covers funds drawn from multiple sources, suggesting a pattern of conduct across different relief programmes rather than a single isolated claim.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division, in sharing news of the arrest, stressed that no one is above the law, and acknowledged the work of federal law enforcement partners in bringing the case forward.

Midwife faces harsher sentence for US visa fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian midwife had been sentenced to one day in prison after admitting to presenting a passport containing forged immigration stamps.

Hannah Sarpomah pleaded guilty before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Susan Eduful, to the charge of uttering a forged document.

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Source: YEN.com.gh