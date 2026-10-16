US Issues Safety Tips for Women Travelling Internationally

The US State Department's TravelGov account published a guide on October 15, 2026, flagging health and security risks women may face abroad

The guide covers local customs, reproductive health laws, public transport dangers, and crime prevention strategies for solo female travellers

Women are warned that some destinations criminalise certain reproductive health services and may punish unmarried pregnant women, including assault victims

The US Department of State has released a dedicated safety guide for women travelling internationally, warning that female travellers may encounter heightened health and security risks depending on their destination.

The advisory was shared on 15 October 2026 via the official TravelGov account on X and directs travellers to the State Department's women's travel resource page at travel.state.gov/women.

US State Department guide warns women travelling abroad about reproductive health laws. Image credit: ALEX WROBLEWSKI, Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

Local laws and health risks abroad

The guide flags significant legal and medical differences women may encounter overseas. It notes that some countries have outlawed specific reproductive health services entirely, while others impose legal consequences on women who become pregnant outside of marriage, including those who have been victims of assault. Women who are pregnant are also advised to carry written clearance from their doctor before flying, as some airlines restrict travel during later stages of pregnancy, and to confirm that their health or travel insurance covers pregnancy-related medical costs abroad.

The advisory also reminds travellers to pack health items that may be difficult to source locally, citing feminine hygiene products and contraception as examples, since healthcare systems and available supplies vary considerably between countries.

On clothing and behaviour, the guide cautions that local expectations can differ sharply from those in the United States. Sleeveless tops, shorts, or fitted clothing may be considered inappropriate or even prohibited in certain destinations.

Transport safety and crime prevention

The State Department urges women to arrange airport transfers in advance through licensed companies rather than hailing informal taxis or minibuses, which it describes as particularly risky for solo female travellers.

App-based ride services are presented as a safer alternative, given that they generate a traceable record of the journey and, in some cases, allow passengers to require PIN verification from drivers upon pick-up.

On public transport, the guide advises avoiding crowded train cars and buses, which it says can create opportunities for unwanted physical contact and pickpocketing.

For personal safety, women are encouraged to research nearby police stations and hospitals before arriving, inform a trusted contact of their itinerary, and consider carrying personal safety alarms.

The guide also recommends taking self-defence courses before departure and notes that drawing attention to oneself through loud speech can be an effective deterrent in threatening situations.

When checking into accommodation, women are advised to register using only their first initial and to avoid disclosing their lodging details to strangers.

US visa screening changes affect 8 categories

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had broadened its social media screening programme.

This brings three more nonimmigrant visa categories under online vetting requirements, effective October 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh