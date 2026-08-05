The US federal government runs an official employment platform listing thousands of job openings across its agencies and departments

USAJOBS is the only authorised government employment site, covering positions in the United States and in countries around the world

Both American citizens and, in certain cases, foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, are eligible to apply for roles listed on the platform

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The United States federal government operates an official employment website where job seekers, including foreign nationals, can browse and apply for positions within American government agencies.

The platform, USAJOBS, is the sole authorised site run by the federal government for this purpose. It lists thousands of vacancies across a broad range of departments, agencies, and locations, including positions based outside American borders.

The US offers thousands of job openings on USAJOBS, the official government site for federal roles, offering opportunities for American citizens and others Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the USAJOBS platform offers

The website is structured to help applicants filter opportunities by job title, location, hiring agency, salary range, and other criteria.

Each listing provides details covering the role's responsibilities, eligibility requirements, duty location, pay band, and application deadline, giving candidates a clear picture before they commit to applying.

Roles span numerous sectors, including healthcare, engineering, information technology, finance, administration, law enforcement, and education.

Positions are available domestically across all US states as well as in several countries internationally, which broadens access for candidates outside America.

Eligibility varies by position. Certain roles are restricted to US citizens, while others accept applications from qualified non-citizens, depending on the requirements set by the individual hiring agency.

How to apply through the platform

Creating an account on USAJOBS is free. Once registered, users can upload a résumé, apply directly for advertised roles, save searches, and set up alerts for newly posted positions that match their criteria.

For Ghanaians exploring employment opportunities abroad, particularly those considering emigration in 2026, federal roles with the US government offer a combination of competitive pay, job security, and structured benefits.

These are factors that have made such positions increasingly attractive to skilled professionals from across Africa navigating limited local opportunities.

US Embassy in Ghana announces job openings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana invited qualified professionals to apply for two communications roles and join its team in Accra.

The embassy announced the vacancies on its official Instagram page on Monday, August 3, 2026, advertising positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh