The US Embassy in Ghana announced it will close early on Wednesday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. for the Thanksgiving holiday

The Embassy will remain shut on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, in observance of the American national holiday

Normal Embassy operations are set to resume on Monday, November 30, according to the official announcement

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced it will suspend normal operations for three days in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, with closures beginning on the afternoon of Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The announcement was made by the US Embassy Ghana on its verified X account on 25 November 2026.

US Embassy Accra in Ghana will close early on November 25 and remain shut through November 27 for Thanksgiving. Image credit: NurPhoto, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US Embassy Accra's Thanksgiving holiday schedule

According to the Embassy, its doors will close early on Wednesday, 25 November at 1:00 p.m., ahead of the public holiday. The facility will then remain closed on Thursday, 26 November, the official Thanksgiving Day, as well as on Friday, 27 November. Regular services are expected to resume on Monday, 30 November.

The closure affects all Embassy services, meaning Ghanaians with scheduled appointments or other consular business during that window will need to plan accordingly.

Thanksgiving observed across the United States and abroad

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November. The occasion is traditionally marked by family gatherings, shared meals, and expressions of gratitude, with American diplomatic missions around the world observing the same holiday.

In its announcement, the Embassy described Thanksgiving as "a cherished tradition of gathering with loved ones, reflecting on what matters most, and giving thanks for life's many blessings," extending that sentiment to Americans both at home and abroad.

The three-day closure is consistent with how US embassies globally handle the Thanksgiving period, with many extending the holiday into the surrounding Friday to allow staff to observe the occasion fully.

US details processing time for citizens’ immediate relatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had announced that it was currently taking more than two years to process petitions filed by American citizens on behalf of their closest family members.

According to official government data published on the USCIS website, processing time records for Form I-130, the Petition for Alien Relative, show that 80% of cases across all field offices are completed within 29.5 months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh