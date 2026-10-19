UK Visas and Immigration published a temporary shortage list covering 70 job roles that foreign workers can use to apply for a Skilled Worker visa

The list spans sectors including construction, IT, engineering, finance, and the creative industries, with salaries starting from £33,400 per year

Applicants must complete four specific steps to qualify, including securing a job offer from a Home Office-approved employer

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The UK government has released a temporary shortage list covering 70 occupations, giving foreign nationals a pathway to apply for a Skilled Worker visa under a dedicated shortage route that covers medium-skilled positions.

UK Visas and Immigration published the list, which opens the door for eligible workers to obtain entry clearance into the United Kingdom, switch to the route from within the country, or extend their existing stay.

UK’s temporary shortage list names 70 jobs eligible for a Skilled Worker visa. Image credit: JEFF J MITCHELL, Morsa Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for UK Skilled Worker visa

The government has set out four steps for applicants whose occupation appears on the list. First, candidates must verify that their role is included using the relevant occupation code. Second, they must confirm they meet the salary requirement attached to their specific position.

Third, they must obtain a job offer from a Home Office-approved employer, who will then issue a Certificate of Sponsorship. Fourth, they apply for the visa online.

The salary threshold differs by role. Most positions on the list require a minimum of £41,700 per year, or the going rate for the occupation, whichever figure is higher. A number of roles carry a reduced minimum, with some starting from £33,400 annually.

Applicants have three months from the date their Certificate of Sponsorship is issued to submit their visa application.

The certificate itself is an electronic record containing a reference number that must be included in the application. Employers that do not yet hold approved sponsor status can apply for a sponsor licence, which costs £611 for small organisations and charities, and £1,682 for medium and large businesses. Processing typically takes around eight weeks.

Which jobs are on the shortage list

The 70 roles cover a broad range of industries. Construction and trades feature prominently, with positions such as electricians and electrical fitters, plumbers and heating engineers, pipe fitters, steel erectors, and painters and decorators all included.

Among the highest-paying roles on the list are directors in consultancy services, which carry a standard rate of £70,100 per year, and ship and hovercraft officers at £58,300 annually. The inclusion of roles across construction, IT, engineering, finance, and the creative industries reflects the breadth of the staffing gaps the government is looking to address through the temporary shortage route.

UK lists conditions for changing employers without visa loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had revised guidelines allowing foreign workers on Skilled Worker visas to leave abusive employers and move to new ones without losing their immigration status.

There is one specific condition a worker must meet to access this protection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh