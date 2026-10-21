Canada's government outlined specific requirements that international students on study permits must satisfy before applying for a Social Insurance Number

The conditions are tied to whether a student is authorised to work during their studies in Canada

Student permit holders who do not meet the criteria face restrictions on obtaining the number needed to work legally

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International students in Canada holding study permits must meet certain conditions before they can apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), according to guidelines from the Canadian government.

A Social Insurance Number is a nine-digit identifier that Canadian residents require to work legally in the country, access government programmes, and file taxes.

Canada lists conditions student permit holders must meet to get Social Insurance Number. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Without one, student permit holders cannot lawfully take up employment in Canada.

Who qualifies to apply for a SIN in Canada?

To be eligible, a student permit holder must be authorised to work in Canada. This typically means the study permit itself must include a condition allowing the student to work either on or off campus.

Students who are enrolled full-time at a designated learning institution may be permitted to work on campus without needing a separate work permit.

Off-campus work eligibility, however, is subject to additional requirements. A student must be enrolled at a designated learning institution and maintaining full-time status in their academic programme.

In most cases, eligible students are allowed to work up to 24 hours per week during regular academic sessions and full-time during scheduled breaks.

How to Apply for a Social Insurance Number

Once a student confirms they meet the eligibility criteria, they can apply for a SIN through Service Canada.

Applications can be submitted in person at a Service Canada centre or online through the official government portal.

Documents required during the application process include a valid study permit, proof of identity such as a passport, and documents confirming the student's address in Canada.

The SIN is typically issued on the same day when applications are made in person, provided all documents are in order.

Students whose study permits do not include a work authorisation condition are not eligible to apply for a SIN on the basis of their study permit alone. In such cases, students would need to obtain a separate work permit before making an application.

It is also worth noting that a SIN issued to temporary residents, including student permit holders, carries an expiry date that corresponds to the validity of their immigration document.

Students are expected to update their records with Service Canada when their permits are renewed.

Canadian authorities have continued to emphasise the importance of compliance with study permit conditions, warning that working without authorisation could jeopardise a student's immigration status and future applications.

Canada announces fast-track PR route

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's immigration authority had announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, which were set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

The updated system was designed to award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool were expected to have their scores automatically recalculated, though some were required to update their profiles before the deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh