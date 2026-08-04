The US Embassy in Ghana announced two new job openings for communications professionals on Monday, August 3, 2026

The Embassy advertised vacancies for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator

Interested applicants have until August 17, 2026, to submit their applications through the Embassy's jobs portal

The US Embassy in Ghana has opened applications for two communications roles, inviting qualified professionals to join its team in Accra.

The US Embassy in Ghana announces two job vacancies with high-paying salaries and sets the deadline for August 17. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US Embassy announced the vacancies on its official Instagram page on Monday, August 3, 2026, advertising positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.

The announcement carried the tagline: "The story of American communication in Ghana is still being written. Help us write the next chapter."

Both roles sit within the embassy's communications and public affairs function, which oversees how the United States government engages with Ghanaian media and the broader public.

The positions represent an opportunity for experienced media professionals to work at the intersection of diplomacy and journalism in one of West Africa's most active press environments.

How to apply for US embassy jobs

Interested candidates have until Sunday, August 17, 2026, to submit their applications.

The Embassy directed applicants to its official recruitment portal, where full job descriptions, requirements, and application instructions are available for both the Information Assistant (Press and Media Coordinator) and Public Engagement Specialist (Press and Media Specialist) vacancies.

Prospective applicants can also access the listings directly through the Embassy's application link shared in the original post.

Regarding salaries, successful applicants who would qualify for the Information Assistant position in the Public Diplomacy office would earn GH¢194,410 to GHS¢301,285 per year.

Qualified applicants for the Public Engagement Specialist position in the Public Diplomacy office would also earn GH¢302,036 to GH¢468,225 per year.

About the US Embassy in Ghana

The United States Embassy in Ghana is the official diplomatic mission of the US government in the country, responsible for managing bilateral relations, consular services, and public engagement.

Its communications team plays a central role in shaping how American policy and programmes are presented to Ghanaian audiences.

The Instagram post from the US Embassy in Ghana announcing the vacancies is below:

US State Department announces job openings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the US Department of State's job openings for medical professionals, including psychiatrists, nurses, and laboratory scientists.

With opportunities to deploy worldwide, the initiative not only supported American diplomatic missions but also offers healthcare professionals a chance to make a significant impact in challenging environments across the globe.

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Source: YEN.com.gh