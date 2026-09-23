Qatar officially outlined which relatives a foreign national is permitted to bring into the country under a family visa

The list spans three degrees of relation, covering parents and children as well as more distant relatives such as aunts, uncles, and grandchildren

Third-degree relatives, including nieces, nephews, and both paternal and maternal aunts and uncles, are also included in Qatar's family visa policy

Qatar has published an official breakdown of the family members that foreign residents are permitted to host in the country under a family visa, covering relatives across three degrees of relation.

The guidance serves as a formal reference for expatriates seeking to bring loved ones into Qatar, specifying exactly who qualifies under each category.

Qatar’s family visa policy covers relatives across three degrees, including parents, children, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar family visa: first- and second-degree relatives

At the first degree of relation, Qatar recognises a resident's father, mother, wife, and children as eligible family members for hosting purposes.

The second degree extends that coverage to a broader circle of relatives, including brothers, sisters, grandfathers, grandmothers, and grandchildren.

Third-degree relatives eligible under Qatar's family visa

Qatar's policy goes a step further by incorporating third-degree relatives, placing it among the more inclusive family visa frameworks in the Gulf region.

Those who fall under this category include the children of a brother or sister, meaning nieces and nephews, as well as paternal uncles and aunts, defined as the brothers and sisters of one's father, and maternal uncles and aunts, meaning the brothers and sisters of one's mother.

The inclusion of this third tier is particularly relevant for expatriates from cultures where extended family bonds are strong and where relatives beyond the immediate household frequently require accommodation or support while working or travelling abroad.

Foreign nationals living and working in Qatar who wish to host any of the relatives listed above are advised to verify the specific documentation and procedural requirements with Qatar's relevant immigration authorities. Eligibility alone does not automatically guarantee approval, and individual applications remain subject to official review.

Qatar scraps free visa extension policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had announced it would end its temporary policy of automatically extending entry visas.

The policy granted all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas an automatic one-month extension.

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Source: YEN.com.gh