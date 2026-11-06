Kojo Yeboah, brother of late Ghanaian organist Joseph Owusu, has shared fond memories of his sibling, recalling how the young man loved playing the piano

Joseph, 24, was found in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on October 30, 2026, and his grieving family is awaiting the autopsy report as they call for justice

Yeboah urged people to check on their loved ones and always show them love, saying that no one ever knows what tomorrow holds for them

The brother of Joseph Owusu, the 24-year-old Ghanaian organist found dead in New York, has shared fond memories of his late sibling and urged people to check on their loved ones.

Joseph Owusu’s brother shares fond memories of the late Ghanaian organist and urges people to check on their loved ones. Photo source: ericalunsfordnews/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Joseph was found in Canarsie, Brooklyn, near Avenue L, on Friday, October 30, 2026, ABC7 reported.

According to the outlet, a person looking for scrap metal made the discovery. Surveillance video reportedly shows two people unloading a bag from the trunk of a white sedan and leaving it on the sidewalk before driving off.

Police have not announced any arrests, and the family is awaiting the autopsy report. Joseph served as an organist at Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, worked supporting people with disabilities and studied computer science.

Kojo Yeboah’s fond memories of Joseph Owusu

Speaking to News 12, Joseph’s older brother, Kojo Yeboah, said playing the piano was one of his fondest memories of his younger sibling.

He described how devastating it was to learn about his brother’s death. According to Yeboah, Joseph was found about 15 minutes from where he lived. He also recounted the days before the family learned of his death.

“My sister last spoke to Joseph on Tuesday and then Wednesday we kind of didn’t hear from him but we didn’t think much of it. Because sometimes you call someone and then like you don’t hear from them that day, so Thursday we started to get worried,” he said.

Speaking to ABC7, Yeboah said Joseph loved the church and was loved by everyone.

The Instagram video from Erica Lunsford, in which Joseph Owusu’s brother speaks, is below.

Kojo Yeboah’s plea after Joseph Owusu’s death

Grieving the loss, Yeboah said he hoped police would find those responsible for his brother’s death.

“I need justice for Joseph,” he told ABC7.

He also encouraged everyone to show love to the people around them.

“Because you just never know tomorrow. So if you’re with someone that you love, make sure you give them a hug or you just tell them you love them. Because you just never know,” he said.

Social media users mourn Joseph Owusu

Many social media users who came across the video shared condolences with the family. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

_ambeerlovee said:

“Wow, my condolences 💐 too much going on. May God give strength to the family.”

ladiie_mabry said:

“My deepest condolences to the family 🕊️🙏🏾”

Akpene Tetteh, Javits among Ghanaians lost abroad

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that four Ghanaians had lost their lives in separate fatal incidents in the US in 2026.

Among them was Akpene Tetteh, a 37-year-old PhD student at Virginia Commonwealth University, who passed away in Savannah, Georgia, in February.

Registered nurse and health content creator Lartey Solomon, 33, passed away in Oakland, California, in May. Dr Kofi Akamani, an assistant professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, passed away in September.

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Source: YEN.com.gh