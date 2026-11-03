The body of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu was reportedly discovered at a dumpsite by a scrap collector, weeks after he went missing in the Bronx

Joseph was a dedicated organist at the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, known for his kindness and warm personality

His death follows that of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, who was shot dead on October 29, 2026, deepening grief within the community

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Joseph Owusu, a 24-year-old Ghanaian organist based in the Bronx, New York, was found dead at a dumpsite approximately two weeks after he disappeared, dealing yet another devastating blow to the local Ghanaian community.

Ghanaian organist Joseph Owusu is reportedly found dead in the Bronx days after Javits Frimpong's murder. Photo source: Joseph Owusu, Sika Official

Source: Facebook

A social media post by UglyGod on 3 November 2026 broke the news, revealing that a scrap collector had stumbled upon Joseph's body among refuse at the site.

Bronx community shaken by consecutive losses

Joseph's death follows closely on the heels of another tragedy that struck the same community.

Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong was shot and killed on Thursday, 29 October 2026, leaving friends, family, and fellow Ghanaians in the Bronx already deep in mourning when news of Joseph's fate emerged.

The back-to-back losses have cast a heavy shadow over a tight-knit diaspora community still searching for answers.

Remembering the late Joseph Owusu

Within his congregation at the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, Joseph was far more than a musician.

He served as the church's organist, and those who knew him describe a young man whose warmth and generosity touched everyone around him.

A tribute shared online by Stiry Bee painted a picture of someone who made himself available whenever those close to him needed support.

The tribute read:

"Whether through a thoughtful word, a listening ear, or simply being present when someone needed him, he made a meaningful impression on the people around him. Joseph embraced life with enthusiasm and authenticity."

"He found happiness in spending time with family, enjoying good company, and pursuing the dreams he held for his future. His generosity and steady presence helped build relationships that his loved ones will continue to cherish."

"As family and friends reflect on his life, the ordinary moments they shared may become especially meaningful. These memories will remain part of the story of a young man whose absence is deeply felt."

Beyond his musical gift, Joseph was remembered as someone in the Bronx community who showed up for the people in his life in simple but lasting ways, whether by lending a listening ear or being a reliable presence in times of need.

The X video detailing the demise of Joseph Owusu in the Bronx is below:

NYPD Chief shares update on Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny’s update on the investigation into 15-year-old Javits Frimpong’s death in the Bronx, including three possible motives police were examining.

The footage reportedly showed three suspects boarding a southbound No. 5 train after being seen in Manhattan.

But detectives were yet to confirm whether bullying, robbery or mistaken identity played a role in the teenager’s death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh