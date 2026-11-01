The stabbing death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the Bronx drew attention to three other Ghanaians who died in the US in 2026

The four victims include a PhD student, a registered nurse, a university professor, and a teenager who had recently reunited with his father in America

Ghanaians organised a candlelight vigil for Javits Frimpong as police continued searching for three teenage suspects

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The fatal death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in New York has cast a painful spotlight on three other Ghanaian nationals who also lost their lives in violent circumstances across the United States earlier in 2026.

Javits' death draws attention to 3 other Ghanaians who lost their lives in separate fatal incidents in the US in 2026. Image credit: AskGhMedia

Source: Twitter

Akpene Tetteh – February 12, 2026

The first Ghanaian to lose their life in the US in 2026 was Akpene Tetteh, a 37-year-old PhD student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

She died on February 12, 2026, in Savannah, Georgia. A juvenile suspect, Naasir Clark, was subsequently arrested and indicted in connection with her death.

Lartey Solomon – May 31, 2026

Just months later, on May 31, 2026, Lartey Solomon, a 33-year-old registered nurse and health content creator, was killed in downtown Oakland, California, during what was reported as a robbery.

A suspect named Shacory Carnell Daniels was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Dr Kofi Akamani – September 19, 2026

On September 19, 2026, Dr Kofi Akamani, a 48-year-old Assistant Professor in the Department of Forestry at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, was killed in Jackson County, Illinois.

His wife, Betty Akamani, was arrested and charged in connection with his death. She entered a not guilty plea, with her jury trial set for November 16, 2026.

Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong – October 29, 2026

Javits died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after sustaining an abdominal injury during an attack while walking to school in the Bronx.

He had moved from Ghana to the US roughly a year earlier to reunite with his father, Thomas Frimpong, and continue his education.

His father disclosed that two students had previously been suspended over alleged bullying involving his son, though investigators have not formally linked the bullying to the fatal attack.

As of this report, Police were still searching for three teenage suspects at the time of the latest reports, with no arrests made.

The deaths of these four individuals, spanning different states and circumstances, have stirred deep concern within Ghana's diaspora community in the United States.

Following Javits' death in particular, Ghanaians in the US organised a candlelight vigil in his honour, and several public figures called for justice on behalf of his family.

The X video of Ghanaians in the US having a vigil for Javits Frimpong is below.

NYC Mayor reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s response to the death of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the Bronx.

The mayor offered condolences to the family and outlined support for the affected community.

Mamdani said mobile trauma assistance had been sent to the neighbourhood as the NYPD investigation continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh