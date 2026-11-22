A 22-year-old Ghanaian man, Zaidan Harun, died after a fire broke out at a residential building on Metcalf Avenue in the Bronx, New York

Firefighters rescued Harun from his second-floor apartment and rushed him to Jacobi Medical Centre, where he later died on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Harun, a former Al-Azhariya Islamic Senior High School student from Kumasi, had moved to the United States in 2021 to further his education

A 22-year-old Ghanaian man, Zaidan Harun, has died after a fire tore through an apartment building in the Soundview neighbourhood of the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

22-year-old Ghanaian man Zaidan Harun dies in Bronx apartment fire in New York. Image credit: Top Radio

Source: Facebook

The blaze broke out shortly after 12:20 p.m. at a building on Metcalf Avenue, starting on the second floor before climbing to the floor above.

Harun, who lived on the second floor, was among those directly caught in the emergency.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and managed to pull Harun from his apartment. He was transported to Jacobi Medical Centre but could not be saved and was later pronounced dead.

A second occupant of the building sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 1 p.m.

The New York Police Department confirmed Harun's identity, while fire officials provided details of the rescue operation.

Zaidan Harun's roots in Kumasi, Ghana

Before relocating to the United States, the 22-year-old Ghanaian had attended Al-Azhariya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, Ghana.

He moved to America in 2021, reportedly driven by the desire to pursue further education and broader opportunities abroad.

His connection to Kumasi has drawn particular attention in Ghana, with his secondary school background bringing a human dimension to what might otherwise have been a distant headline.

Fire marshals investigate the cause

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what started the fire. As of the time of reporting, fire officials had not announced a confirmed cause, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Harun's death is a painful reminder of the dangers that residential fires can pose, particularly in densely populated urban buildings. He was 22 years old.

The Facebook post announcing Zaidan Harun's death is below.

Ghanaian boy Prince dies in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prince Abdul Malik, a young Ghanaian who was fatally shot in Etobicoke, Canada, on November 7, 2026. Police are searching for at least two suspects, and the motive has not been disclosed.

His death came one week after the reported death of another Ghanaian, Javits Frimpong, prompting grief and concern among Ghanaians online. Social media users have questioned the safety of Ghanaians abroad as tributes to Malik continue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh