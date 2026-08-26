The US State Department suspended all immigrant visa appointments at embassies and consulates globally in early August

Applicants who already had interviews scheduled received emails informing them their appointments had been cancelled without a confirmed rescheduling date

The pause is part of a broader Trump administration push to restrict both lawful and undocumented immigration into the US

The Trump administration has suspended all immigrant visa applications globally, with a State Department official confirming the move on Tuesday as part of an effort to tighten the criteria used to assess applicants.

The suspension, which took effect across all US embassies and consulates in early August, was implemented to allow for what officials described as "in-depth training" for consular officers.

The US State Department suspends all immigrant visa appointments at embassies and consulates globally. Credit: Finn Gomez/ Mario Tama

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The State Department said it had been developing updated guidance since the beginning of the year, aimed at ensuring officers could evaluate every applicant "comprehensively and consistently."

For Ghanaians who have already scheduled US visa interviews, the development could mean that some appointments may be rescheduled.

Applicants whose interviews are affected are expected to receive communication from the US Embassy with information on new appointment dates. Those who have not received any notification should not assume that their appointments have been cancelled.

The Guardian reported that applicants who already had interviews booked received emails notifying them of cancellations, with no firm date provided for rescheduling.

Immigration attorney Brian Simmons of Washington-based law firm Fragomen told the Financial Times that many of those affected had "spent thousands of dollars and disrupted their lives to attend scheduled interviews, only to have their appointments cancelled at the last minute."

Officials framed the pause as a measure to prevent visa holders from eventually relying on US public benefits, though immigration experts say the move creates immediate and significant obstacles for people who have followed lawful procedures throughout an already demanding application process.

Wider Immigration Crackdown

The visa suspension forms part of a series of immigration restrictions introduced under the Trump administration.

This week, the administration separately announced plans to revoke visas from asylum seekers who originally entered the US on tourist or business visas. Up to 200,000 people currently in asylum proceedings could be affected, which would represent the largest mass visa revocation in US history. That action is being coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security.

Visa applicants have also faced additional scrutiny over their social media histories, along with higher processing fees, according to the Associated Press.

The latest pause follows a broader attempt by the Trump administration to block visa applications on "public charge" grounds, which targeted nationals from 75 countries.

A federal judge recently overturned that policy. Senior staff attorney Joanna Cuevas Ingram of the National Immigration Law Center responded to that ruling, saying: "The court made clear that immigration laws cannot be used to justify discrimination. We are determined to ensure every person and family this ban harmed receives appropriate relief and will continue to hold this administration accountable to its obligations under the law."

Earlier this year, a federal judge also blocked the administration's attempt to suspend the US refugee system entirely, while federal agents have separately been authorised to turn away asylum seekers at the border, a policy that human rights groups say conflicts with international asylum law.

Trump plans to revoke over 200,000 visas

YEN.com.gh reported that the Trump administration is preparing to revoke the business and tourist visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for or hold active asylum cases in the US, according to State Department documents obtained by the Associated Press and two anonymous US government officials.

The planned action, which the State Department is expected to announce formally within weeks, would target holders of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 who subsequently filed for asylum.

The move is being coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security and is widely expected to face legal challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh