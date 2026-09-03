Canada's official immigration website has published six conditions that could lead to a work permit refusal for foreign nationals

The list includes medical inadmissibility, criminal records, and security concerns, but also flags specific employer-related disqualifications

Canadian authorities warned that the six reasons are not exhaustive, meaning applicants can be refused on additional grounds not covered by the list

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined six grounds on which a work permit application from a foreign national could be turned down, offering a critical heads-up for Nigerians and others hoping to work in the country this year.

Canada Lists 6 Reasons It Can Reject Your Work Permit Application in 2026

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The guidance appears on the official IRCC website as part of the eligibility information for those applying for a Canadian work permit from outside the country.

6 reasons Canada can refuse work permit

According to the Canadian government, an application may be rejected if the applicant is medically inadmissible or if they have a criminal record, with authorities reserving the right to request a police certificate to verify this. Being deemed a threat to Canada's national security is also listed as grounds for refusal.

Beyond personal eligibility, the government flagged issues tied to the application process itself. Submitting false or misleading information on a work permit application, even if unintentional, can result in an outright refusal and could have serious consequences for any future immigration attempts.

Two employer-related reasons round out the list. Applicants who plan to work for a company listed as "ineligible" on Canada's official register of employers who have failed to meet the required conditions for hiring foreign workers face rejection regardless of their own qualifications. Similarly, those intending to work for employers whose businesses regularly involve striptease, sensual dancing, companion services, or sensual massages will also be turned away.

What Canada work permit applicants must know

The IRCC made clear that the six conditions listed do not represent the full picture. Applications can still be refused on grounds not covered by the published list, so prospective applicants should ensure every aspect of their submission is accurate and above board.

The warning around misrepresentation carries particular weight. Inaccurate details anywhere in an application, whether in a cover letter, employment history, or supporting documents, can trigger a refusal and leave a mark on a person's overall immigration record.

The employer eligibility caution is equally important to note. Canada maintains a publicly accessible list of companies that have previously breached the conditions attached to employing foreign workers. Securing a job offer from one of those employers and including it in a work permit application is enough to see the entire submission rejected, even if the applicant personally meets all other requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh