Canada's Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab announced the Rural Community Immigration Pilot has been made a permanent programme

The programme will initially cover 14 communities and falls under Canada's 2027 – 2029 Immigration Levels Plan

Ghanaian applicants must secure qualifying employment with a designated employer and obtain a community recommendation to be eligible

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Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) a permanent programme, creating a continuing pathway to permanent residency for skilled foreign workers willing to settle in smaller communities outside the country's major cities.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the decision on Monday, 9 November 2026, at an event in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot permanent, offering workers a residency route. Image credit: WPA Pool, Margarita-Young/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The programme will initially operate across 14 participating communities, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) indicating that additional locations will be added over time.

What the programme's history shows

The Canadian government cited persistent labour shortages in rural areas as the driving force behind the decision. Smaller communities across the country have long struggled to recruit and retain workers in key sectors including healthcare, education, sales and services.

Diab noted that rural communities make a substantial contribution to Canada's broader economy but are routinely disadvantaged in the competition for talent. Making the programme permanent, she said, would allow businesses to secure essential workers while giving newcomers and their families the stability to put down lasting roots.

Under Canada's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, the programme has been allocated 5,500 admission spaces. The move also aligns with Canada's wider effort to stabilise immigration numbers, reduce its temporary resident population and prioritise economically active arrivals.

The permanent programme builds on two earlier initiatives: the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which ran from 2019 to 2024, and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot introduced in 2025. IRCC reported that the earlier initiative attracted more than 2,800 employers and resulted in over 12,500 applicants and their family members being admitted to Canada.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities designated more than 1,950 employers facing labour gaps. Those employers went on to issue over 4,700 job offers and community recommendations to prospective immigrants.

How Ghanaians can apply

Ghanaians looking to use this route must first secure qualifying employment with a designated employer in one of the participating communities. Beyond that, applicants need relevant work experience, recognised educational qualifications, approved language test results and sufficient settlement funds, unless otherwise exempt.

A community recommendation is also required before an applicant can submit a permanent residence application. It is important to note that meeting the requirements does not guarantee approval, and the programme does not provide automatic immigration status or employment.

IRCC also identified the Provincial Nominee Program and Express Entry as alternative pathways available to skilled workers who do not qualify under the rural route. Full details on participating communities, designated employers and eligibility criteria are available through the official IRCC website.

Canada lists 6 reasons permit applications get rejected

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had listed six grounds on which a foreign national's work permit application could be refused.

The guidance appears on the IRCC website as part of the eligibility information for people applying for a Canadian work permit from outside the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh