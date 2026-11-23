New Zealand announced that four special education teaching roles will move to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway starting March 2027

The change removes the previous requirement for two years of qualifying work in New Zealand before teachers in these roles could apply for residence

Special Needs Teachers and three other special education occupations are among those affected by the updated Immigration New Zealand policy

New Zealand will fast-track permanent residence for teachers in four special education roles from March 2027, removing a significant hurdle that previously required qualifying work experience before residency applications could be submitted.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the four occupations will shift from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway, meaning eligible teachers can apply for permanent residence without first completing a two-year qualifying period in the country.

New Zealand will move four special education teaching roles to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway in March 2027. Image credit: Hagen Hopkins, jeffbergen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Four roles affected by the policy change

The occupations moving to the faster pathway are Special Needs Teacher, Teacher of the Hearing Impaired, Teacher of the Sight Impaired, and Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified.

Under the previous arrangement, teachers in these roles were required to secure employment in New Zealand, work for two years, and then apply for residence, with no guaranteed outcome at the end of that period. The updated policy allows eligible candidates to pursue permanent residence from the outset of their migration journey.

What this means for African teachers

The change carries particular significance for qualified special education teachers in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana who have been considering a move to New Zealand.

For many, the two-year provisional requirement represented a substantial commitment with uncertain returns. The revised pathway reduces that uncertainty, allowing teachers in these four specialisations to plan for a permanent future in New Zealand from the point of application rather than waiting to see whether residence would be granted after years of qualifying work.

New Zealand has been actively refining its Green List, which groups high-demand occupations into residence pathways, as part of efforts to attract skilled workers in sectors facing persistent shortages. Special education is one such area, and the reclassification of these four roles signals that demand for qualified professionals in this field remains strong.

The changes are set to take effect in March 2027, giving prospective applicants time to prepare documentation and meet the eligibility requirements ahead of the new pathway opening.

New Zealand grants visa-free entry to PR of 1 country

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had expanded its visa-free entry arrangement to foreign permanent residents of one country.

With this, individuals who hold permanent resident status in Australia are eligible to enter New Zealand without a visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh