Germany's official immigration portal has outlined the conditions non-EU nationals must meet to apply for an 18-month job seeker residence permit

The permit allows holders to take up any form of employment while searching for qualified work in Germany during the 18-month window

German authorities have flagged a critical restriction attached to the permit that applicants must be aware of before applying

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Germany has published the requirements that non-European Union nationals must fulfil to obtain an 18-month residence permit intended for graduates seeking qualified employment in the country.

Germany lists the conditions for foreigners seeking an 18-month residence permit. Photo Credit: Christian Mang

Source: Getty Images

The conditions were outlined on Make it in Germany, the German government's official portal for skilled immigration, which serves as the primary resource for third-country nationals exploring work opportunities in the country.

Germany's 3 requirements for job seeker permit

According to the portal, three conditions must be satisfied before an application can be considered. Applicants must provide proof of completed studies, proof of health insurance cover, and proof of sufficient financial means to support themselves during their stay.

Applications are submitted to the relevant foreigners authority in Germany. The government advises prospective applicants to contact the competent local authority before assembling any documentation, as requirements can differ depending on the region. Some foreigners authorities publish additional guidance on their own official websites.

During the 18 months, permit holders are free to take up any type of employment while continuing to search for a role that matches their qualifications.

Key restriction applicants must note

One condition carries particular weight: the permit cannot be renewed once it expires. Applicants are given a single 18-month opportunity to secure suitable employment, and there is no provision for an extension under the same category once that window closes.

The policy forms part of Germany's broader effort to attract skilled professionals from outside the EU, with particular emphasis on graduates who completed their studies abroad and are considering Germany as a destination for their professional careers.

In a related development, Germany has also identified 31 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter and work in the country without first obtaining a visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh