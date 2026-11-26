Italy's official immigration quota decree has opened tens of thousands of work visa slots for foreign nationals each year across three years

Ghana is among over 30 countries with dedicated allocations under Italy's migration cooperation agreements

Self-employed applicants can also qualify under five specific categories, including start-up founders and professional artists

Italy has made available 76,850 work visa slots annually for foreign nationals between 2026 and 2028, covering 11 sectors under the country's official immigration quota decree.

Italy's official immigration quota decree has opened tens of thousands of work visa slots for foreign nationals each year across three years. Credit: Heshphoto

Source: Getty Images

The figures remain consistent across all three years, with 76,200 slots designated for non-seasonal employed workers and 650 set aside for self-employed applicants.

Foreign nationals may apply for work visas in the following areas:

Agriculture, forestry and fishing Food, beverage and tobacco industries Textiles, clothing and footwear Metallurgical and metal products industries Construction Wholesale and retail trade Accommodation and catering services Tourist services Transportation Logistics and warehousing Operational support services to businesses and individuals, healthcare, social assistance, private healthcare services and other services

Within the broader annual quota, Italy has ring-fenced 25,000 slots specifically for citizens of more than 30 countries with which it holds active migration cooperation agreements. Ghana is among the eligible nations on that list, joined by Senegal, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Ukraine and others.

An additional allocation ranging between 18,000 and 34,000 slots per year has been reserved for citizens of countries that enter into new migration cooperation agreements with Italy during the three-year period.

The decree also sets aside 13,600 to 14,200 slots annually for workers in the family assistance sector, with 320 further slots per year allocated to stateless persons and UN-recognised refugees.

Self-employment and start-up options

For those pursuing self-employment visas, Italy will admit 500 foreign nationals per year under five categories: entrepreneurs who invest a minimum of 500,000 euros into the Italian economy and create at least three jobs; freelancers in regulated or recognised professions; holders of senior corporate management positions; professional artists hired by public or private bodies; and foreign nationals launching innovative start-up companies under Italy's Law of 17 December 2012, No. 221.

The quota structure applies uniformly across 2026, 2027 and 2028, giving eligible applicants a three-year window to pursue employment or self-employment pathways into Italy.

Italy announces new citizenship rules for ancestry applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had made changes to its citizenship-by-descent programme.

Under the new rules, adult applications for citizenship recognition submitted by people residing abroad will, from January 1, 2029.

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Source: YEN.com.gh