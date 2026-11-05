Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Media Relations Officer Fred Duhoe shared details of four Ghanaians killed in the US between February and November 2026

The victims were found in Georgia, New York, and Illinois, with murders occurring across a span of less than 10 months

One victim's murder date remains unconfirmed, with his body discovered in New York on November 3, 2026

Four Ghanaians lost their lives to murder in the United States within a period of less than ten months

This is according to information shared by Fred Duhoe, the Media Relations Officer at Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Four Ghanaians, Joseph Owusu, Akpene Diamond Tetteh, Javitz Frimpong, and Dr Kofi Akamani, have been murdered in the US within the last 10 months. Photo credit: Fred Duhoe/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Duhoe listed the names, dates, and locations of the four victims, painting a sobering picture of Ghanaians in the diaspora who met violent ends on American soil.

Ghanaians killed across multiple US states

The first victim named was Akpene Diamond Tetteh, who was murdered on February 12, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.

Months later, Dr Kofi Akamani was killed on September 19, 2026 in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The final two cases both emerged from New York. Joseph Owusu's body was discovered on November 3, 2026, though the exact date of his murder has not been confirmed.

Javitz Badu-Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old who had been in the US for only a year, was killed on October 29, 2026 in the Bronx.

Safety of Ghanaians in US

The disclosure by Fred Duhoe brought fresh attention to the safety of Ghanaians living and working in the United States.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding each death or the status of investigations were included in his post.

The four deaths span locations from the American South to the Northeast, involving victims whose backgrounds range from a medical professional to individuals whose occupations have not been publicly stated.

Read Fred Duhoe's Facebook post below:

Best friend details Javits Frimpong's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Javitz Frimpong was shot and killed near his school in the Bronx.

Javits' best friend disclosed that he had stepped into an altercation to protect Javits, adding that he had cried so much he felt completely drained.

Students at Dream Yard Preparatory School staged a walkout, while police were yet to make any arrests as they pursued three teenage suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh