Florida pastor Christian Emmanuel Sanon stood trial for nearly eight weeks on eight federal charges linked to the 2021 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Sanon testified that he had been in contact with people seeking to replace Moïse but denied any knowledge of a plan to kill him

More than 40 people have been charged in connection with the assassination, with a dozen convictions secured so far including five life sentences

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Florida-based pastor holding dual Haitian-American citizenship, has been found guilty on all eight federal charges connected to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, following a trial spanning nearly eight weeks at a federal court in Miami.

The jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday, 18 November. The most serious charge Sanon faced was conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States. '

A US pastor has been convicted on charges linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, revealing new details in a case that shook Haiti. Image credit: Newsforce/X

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He showed little visible reaction as the verdict was read. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 February, at which point Sanon faces a possible life term. His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, confirmed the defence team was disappointed and intended to file an appeal at the appropriate time.

South Florida at the centre of the plot

Federal prosecutors argued that South Florida served as the operational hub for financing and planning the conspiracy. According to court records, the scheme involved paying roughly two dozen foreign mercenaries using funds drawn from US government programmes designed to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors contended that Sanon was originally the conspirators' preferred candidate to replace Moïse as president, and that he helped raise funds for the plot and arranged travel and accommodation in Haiti for himself and others involved. A meeting in South Florida in April 2021 between Sanon, a former Haitian senator and several American businesspeople was central to the indictment. At that gathering, those present reportedly agreed that Sanon, once installed in power, would award contracts to two Florida-based firms collectively known as CTU for infrastructure, security and military equipment.

By June 2021, however, the group concluded Sanon lacked the constitutional qualifications and popular support needed for the presidency and shifted their backing to Wendelle Coq Thélot, a former Haitian Supreme Court judge who died in January 2025 while still a fugitive.

Broader fallout from the assassination

Moïse was killed on 7 July 2021 when a squad of predominantly retired Colombian soldiers stormed his private residence at night, also wounding his wife. Haiti has had no sitting president since.

US prosecutors have charged more than 40 individuals in connection with the killing. A dozen have been convicted, including five who are currently serving life sentences. At a separate earlier trial last May, four co-defendants, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages, were found guilty of conspiracy and related charges and also face potential life sentences pending sentencing.

In late September, 18 suspects were extradited from Haiti to the United States, among them 17 former Colombian soldiers and Joseph Badio, a former Haitian Ministry of Justice employee who had spent more than two years as a fugitive before his arrest in October 2023.

Haiti is expected to hold a general election next year to choose a new president.

Preacher warns Christians against neglecting pastors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor had stirred conversation online after insisting that members of a congregation have a divine obligation to look after their religious leaders.

Rev. Moses Kofi Gyesi of the New Life Assemblies of God Church in Tema Newtown made the remarks in a video shared by GH Hyper on Instagram on November 14, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh