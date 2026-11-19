Investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor expressed disappointment after four accused persons were acquitted

Asare Donkor and his team were allegedly abducted and beaten while covering illegal mining activities in the Asenanyo Forest Reserve in late 2024

The journalist accused the investigator of failing to properly gather and document crucial evidence, including injuries sustained by their driver

Investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has spoken out following the acquittal and discharge of four individuals accused in connection with an alleged assault on him and his team during a reporting assignment in the Asenanyo Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

Investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor expressed disappointment after four accused persons were acquitted. Credit: CDD Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a detailed social media post on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Asare Donkor described the verdict as a possible miscarriage of justice, more than a year after the incident occurred in late 2024.

Asare Donkor said his team was gathering evidence on destruction within a reclaimed section of the forest reserve when a group of heavily built, armed men confronted them. He alleged the men were carrying pump-action rifles and other weapons, and that they abducted the team and drove them to a location near Manso Nkran, where they were severely beaten.

The journalist said he was slapped repeatedly during the ordeal. His colleagues, identified as Eddie, Majid and Nicholas, later sought hospital attention for injuries to their ears, eyes and noses. The attackers also allegedly seized equipment and personal items belonging to the team, including drone batteries, identification cards and a JBL headset.

Following the incident, Asare Donkor said the team lodged a report with the Manso Adubia Police, who initially accompanied them back to the scene.

Despite the team identifying some of their alleged attackers on the visit, he said no arrests were made. A subsequent visit involving Bekwai Police officers also produced no arrests. About a week later, three suspects were brought forward by the Manso Adubia Police, with officers stating the men had presented themselves voluntarily.

Obuasi High Court acquits four accused persons

The case proceeded to the Bekwai Circuit Court, where Asare Donkor said the prosecution was committed to pursuing the matter.

However, he accused the lead investigator of failing to compile key field evidence into the case docket and of overlooking injuries sustained by the team's driver.

On 17 November 2026, the Obuasi High Court acquitted and discharged all four accused persons after their appeal on a submission of no case to answer was upheld.

A message from the prosecutor, which Asare Donkor shared publicly, confirmed the development and indicated that the case was subsequently struck out at the circuit court on 19 November 2026.

Reacting to the outcome, Asare Donkor said he was deeply disappointed that over a year of court proceedings had ended without a conviction, describing the result as troubling for journalists covering illegal mining activities in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh