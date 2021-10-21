Man Who Looks Like Tupac Joins EndSARS Protest, Video Surprises Many

A short clip showing a Nigerian Tupac lookalike has stirred massive reactions online with some people talking about reincarnation

In a video shared online, the man faked an American accent as he said that he had to be on the ground to join his brothers in protest

Among those who reacted to his video were people who advised him to go into hip hop so he can maximise the resemblance

A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to legendary American Rapper Tupac has caused much 'commotion' online.

In a relatively old clip shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man joined EndSARS protesters to canvass for better treatment in the hands of the police.

Agege Tupac?

With a nose ring, the man has the signature dressing of Tupac. He wore his bandana the same way the American musician had it when he was alive.

The young Nigerian man acting as the real musician funnily said he had to come all the way from California to join his people in the protest.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with more than 300,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

benzofado440 said:

"I talk am say Tupac never die."

debbieumah3 said:

"This must the hand work of Aba people I swear, they turn fake original anytime any day."

lordclinton_ph said:

"Warri 2pac, i sabi dis nigga."

otedola_ said:

"I swear .. Tupac got like 100 people that looks like him for real."

omalishan said:

"Make he comot that bandanna for him head first."

_mason.b_ said:

"Nah he better be got at hip hop cause this look can’t just go like that."

